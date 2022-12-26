Watch CBS News
Man, 44, killed in Christmas night head-on crash near Yuba City

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SUTTER COUNTY – One driver has died and another driver suffered major injuries in a head-on crash near Yuba City late Christmas night.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after 10 p.m., an 18-year-old woman in a 2017 Ford Mustang was driving on S George Washington Boulevard when she crashed into a 1999 Ford Explorer going the opposite direction near Bogue Road.

It's unclear which driver was heading in the wrong direction, but CHP says the driver of the Explorer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the Explorer driver has not been released, but officers say he was a 44-year-old Yuba City resident. The Mustang driver is also a Yuba City resident, CHP says.

Officers say drugs and/or alcohol are believed to have contributed to the crash. 

CBS13 Staff
First published on December 26, 2022 / 9:27 AM

First published on December 26, 2022 / 9:27 AM

