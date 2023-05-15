Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 43, arrested after he allegedly shot through his own windshield in Citrus Heights

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 05/15/2023
Morning headlines - 05/15/2023 01:19

CITRUS HEIGHTS – A man is under arrest after authorities say he shot randomly out of his car in Citrus Heights early Monday morning.

Citrus Heights police say, just after 5 a.m., officers responded to the area of Auburn Boulevard and Greenback Lane to investigate reports of someone being shot. At the scene, officers found a car with no one inside but had several gunshots through the windshield.

Officers soon found a man across the street who claimed he had been shot. He wasn't actually injured, police say, and instead allegedly tried to run away.

The 43-year-old man has since been arrested. Officers allege he was under the influence of drugs and was randomly firing a gun inside the car.

Three guns, including an assault rifle, were found by officers in the man's vehicle.

No injuries have been reported from the shooting. Officers say they have checked hospitals around the area for any possible victims. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 9:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.