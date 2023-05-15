Man, 43, arrested after he allegedly shot through his own windshield in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS – A man is under arrest after authorities say he shot randomly out of his car in Citrus Heights early Monday morning.

Citrus Heights police say, just after 5 a.m., officers responded to the area of Auburn Boulevard and Greenback Lane to investigate reports of someone being shot. At the scene, officers found a car with no one inside but had several gunshots through the windshield.

Officers soon found a man across the street who claimed he had been shot. He wasn't actually injured, police say, and instead allegedly tried to run away.

The 43-year-old man has since been arrested. Officers allege he was under the influence of drugs and was randomly firing a gun inside the car.

Three guns, including an assault rifle, were found by officers in the man's vehicle.

No injuries have been reported from the shooting. Officers say they have checked hospitals around the area for any possible victims.