Man, 40, dies after crashing into the Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A man has died after crashing into the Sacramento River near Walnut Grove late Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Andrus Island and Isleton roads. First responders say a vehicle went into the water in that area.

Only one vehicle was involved, but officers don't know exactly what led up to the crash.

CHP says the body of a 40-year-old man was pulled out of the water. He's believed to have been the only occupant.

The investigation is still ongoing.