Man, 37, dies after shooting in Suisun City; homicide investigation underway

SUISUN CITY – An investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in Suisun City on Thursday night.

Suisun City police say, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Potrero Circle and found a 37-year-old man who had been shot several times.

Offices started life-saving measures and he was soon rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are now actively being investigated.

Police have not released any suspect information, and the name of the man killed has also not yet been released.