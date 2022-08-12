Man, 35, suspected of killing his own father, then himself in Placerville

PLACERVILLE – Detectives believe a man murdered his own father in Placerville, then took his own life.

Placerville police say officers responded to a home along the 3100 block of Wiltse Road to do a welfare check. A concerned person reported that their neighbor had not been seen for several days.

The neighbor also reported that a suspicious odor appeared to be coming from the home.

Officers who responded to the scene Thursday night also noticed the smell. They then peeked through the window and saw a man dead inside a living room.

As police soon discovered, there were two people dead inside the home: a 57-year-old man and his 35-year-old son.

Investigators say it appears that the 35-year-old man killed his father, then killed himself. Exactly how the two died is not clear, but police say the incident is isolated.

The names of the men have not been released at this point.