Man, 35, suspected in Galt business vandalisms

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

GALT – A suspect is under arrest after a string of vandalisms that struck several businesses in Galt last week.

Galt police say, back on April 16, officers responded to the area of Lincoln Way and Spaans Driver. There, an officer fielded three reports of vandalism to businesses there.

Then, on April 20, another officer investigated a report of vandalism and arson to a business in that same area.

As the investigation continued, the suspect was identified as 35-year-old Galt resident Victor Trejo.

Officers were able to arrest Trejo on Friday. He's now facing charges of felony vandalism, arson, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trejo is due in court on Tuesday. 

First published on April 24, 2023 / 2:21 PM

