Man, 35, found shot dead in car in Stockton; homicide investigation underway

STOCKTON – A homicide investigation is underway in Stockton after a man was found shot dead in a car early Wednesday morning.

Stockton police say officers responded to the 1600 block of Torino Drive a little after 4 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot.

Officers found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. Medics soon pronounced him dead, police say.

Homicide detectives have now started investigating, but no motive or suspect information was available at this point.

The name of the man who died has not been released, but he has been identified as being 35 years old.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Stockton Crime Stoppers.