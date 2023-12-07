Man, 34, dies after Stockton shooting; 2nd shooting victim later shows up at hospital

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one man dead and another man hurt in Stockton late Wednesday night.

Stockton police said, just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of South San Joaquin and Church streets to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot.

Officers started first aid and medics soon took over. The man was then rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries, police said.

Later, an 18-year-old man also showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound. That man is expected to survive, police said.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

The name of the man killed has not been released.