Man, 29, dead after shooting at Fairfield home; homicide investigation underway

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

FAIRFIELD – A homicide investigation is underway in Fairfield after a man was found shot dead in a Fairfield home on Sunday morning.

Fairfield police say officers responded to the 2200 block of Woolner Avenue home to investigate a shooting.

The 29-year-old man died from his injuries before officers or medics got to the scene, police say.

Detectives have now taken over the investigation.

Police say the incident is isolated and there is no concern for public safety. However, exactly what led up to the shooting has not been detailed by detectives. 

Authorities have not released the name of the man killed.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 3:19 PM

