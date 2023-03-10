Watch CBS News
Male pedestrian shot in the face during Sacramento robbery

SACRAMENTO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face during a robbery. 

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Darwin Street near El Camino in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the victim, a male, was walking when three other males in an unknown vehicle pulled up, robbed the victim, and then shot him in the face at least once. 

The victim was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The victim is listed in critical condition. 

Police say they will provide more information about the incident as it becomes available.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 8:18 PM

