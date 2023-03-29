Watch CBS News
Major traffic backup on EB Highway 50 near Howe Avenue after crash

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A major crash has traffic backing up on westbound Highway 50 into Sacramento late Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. near Howe Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears at least one big rig was involved and California Highway Patrol has confirmed that the truck was carrying pallets.

Traffic is now starting to back up to Watt Avenue and the ramp to westbound Highway 50 is closed. The highway is reduced to one lane.

California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert.

Updates to follow. 

