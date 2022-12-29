Watch CBS News
Major injury crash slows traffic on EB I-80 in Placer County

BLUE CANYON — A major injury car crash along Interstate 80 in Placer County was impacting traffic Wednesday evening.

The California Highway Patrol Gold Run division said two lanes of eastbound I-80 were closed west of Whitmore and traffic was moving slowly in the area.

The collision happened shortly before 3:15 p.m.

According to the CHP, a vehicle caught fire and at least one person had to be extricated.

It is unclear at this time how many people or vehicles were involved.

