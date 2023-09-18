Crash injuring 2 people blocks westbound I-80 in Auburn

AUBURN — Traffic was being diverted off westbound I-80 in Auburn following a major crash Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 2:45 p.m. near the Maple Street exit.

Officials said at least two people were taken to area hospitals. It is unclear what caused the crash.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said drivers were being rerouted through Ophir Road and advised all travelers to avoid the area for the time being. Eastbound lanes were not affected.

Caltrans said it is not yet known when the roads will reopen.