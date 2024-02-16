Major crash in West Sacramento blocks road

WEST SACRAMENTO – An early morning crash has a major West Sacramento thoroughfare closed on Friday.

The scene is on Southport Parkway. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

No other details about the crash have been released by authorities.

Both directions of Southport Parkway are closed between Lake Washington Boulevard and Ramco Street. West Sacramento police say the road will be closed for several hours.

Drivers will need to use Jefferson Boulevard to detour around the crash.