Major crash blocks lanes along eastbound I-80 in Rocklin

Crash blocks lanes along eastbound I-80 in Rocklin

ROCKLIN – A major crash had all lanes along eastbound Interstate 80 through Rocklin closed for a time early Monday morning.

The crash happened a little before 5:30 a.m. near the Rocklin Road offramp.

California Highway Patrol says a vehicle was stopped in the #1 lane when another vehicle crashed into it. Exactly why the first vehicle was stopped is unknown at this point, but it ended up overturned and on the center divider.

Officers say injuries were reported, but no one has died in the crash.

Authorities issued a SigAlert as all eastbound lanes were blocked initially. Several lanes were reopened just after 6 a.m., but other lanes remained blocked.

Drivers heading through the area should expect heavy traffic, especially through the morning commute hours.