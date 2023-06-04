Watch CBS News
Local News

Major crash blocking all southbound Highway 99 lanes in Galt

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

GALT – All lanes of southbound Highway 99 are blocked in Galt due to a major crash, Caltrans says.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Liberty Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that a semi-truck and another vehicle were involved.

Caltrans says traffic is being diverted off at the Central Galt exit.

No estimated time of reopening has been given yet. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 6:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.