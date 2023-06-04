Major crash blocking all southbound Highway 99 lanes in Galt
GALT – All lanes of southbound Highway 99 are blocked in Galt due to a major crash, Caltrans says.
The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Liberty Road.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that a semi-truck and another vehicle were involved.
Caltrans says traffic is being diverted off at the Central Galt exit.
No estimated time of reopening has been given yet.
