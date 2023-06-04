Major crash blocking all southbound Highway 99 lanes in Galt

GALT – All lanes of southbound Highway 99 are blocked in Galt due to a major crash, Caltrans says.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Liberty Road.

Major crash, SB Highway 99 at Liberty Road in @CityofGalt, all lanes blocked and traffic being diverted off at Central Galt exit. No ETO. Caltrans en route for cleanup. @CHPSouthSac @GaltPolice pic.twitter.com/2OXvdkCl3F — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 4, 2023

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that a semi-truck and another vehicle were involved.

Caltrans says traffic is being diverted off at the Central Galt exit.

No estimated time of reopening has been given yet.