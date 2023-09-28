Major commuter road in Tracy blocked after deadly crash

TRACY – A deadly crash has a major road used by many commuters to the Bay Area in Tracy blocked Thursday morning.

The crash happened a little before 4:30 a.m. near Grant Line and S. Bird roads.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears at least two vehicles were involved. California Highway Patrol confirms at least one person died in the crash.

Grant Line Road is now closed in both directions between Berry Road and G Street in the Banta area. Bird Road at Grant Line Road is also closed, officers say.

Officers expect the road to be blocked through most of the morning commute. Drivers should use an alternate route.