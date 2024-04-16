Mail theft suspects rammed Tracy police patrol car trying to get away, officers say

TRACY – A patrol car was intentionally rammed by burglary suspects trying to get away from Tracy police, officers say.

The incident happened Monday afternoon. Tracy police say they had gotten several burglary reports throughout the day involving suspects driving a newer, green Dodge Charger.

A Tracy police officer soon spotted that car parked at a Motel 6 along North Tracy Boulevard. Two suspects were then seen getting into the car, 34-year-old Enrique Antunez and 32-year-old Karris Garcia.

With the suspects leaving, the officer tried to detain the two. However, this is when the suspects allegedly threw their car in reverse and rammed the marked patrol vehicle.

Other officers quickly converged on the scene and disabled the suspects' car, apparently boxing it in.

Scene of the arrest. Tracy Police Department

Both Antunez and Garcia were then arrested.

Officers later searched the car and motel room, finding stolen mail, mailbox keys, electronic vehicle theft devices, items related to suspected identity theft, and other stolen property. A loaded gun with its serial number filed off was also found, police say.

Due to the stolen mail and mailbox keys, Postal Inspectors from the US Postal Inspection Service will be helping in the investigation.

Antunez and Garcia are now facing a slew of theft and other charges.