Mail carrier robbed in North Highlands; $50K reward for information being offered

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Authorities say a $50,000 reward is now being offered for information that helps find the suspect that robbed a mail carrier in North Highlands.

The incident happened back early in the afternoon on March 27.

The car that the suspect left in. USPSIS

That day, a mail carrier was out near the 4200 block of Oberon Avenue when the suspect robbed them. Exactly what was taken has not been detailed.

Surveillance photos and videos around the neighborhood captured shots of both the suspect and the vehicle he got away in.

According to the US Postal Inspection Service, the suspect was about 5'6" tall and was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and Jordans. He got into the passenger side of a white Toyota Corolla being driven by another man.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle is urged to call the US Postal Inspection Service, referencing case No. 4003172.

Information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a case is eligible for a reward of up to $50,000, USPSIS says.