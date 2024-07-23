1 killed, 1 injured in Magnolia Court house fire in Lodi

LODI — One person died and another one was hospitalized in a Lodi house fire, officials said Tuesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. at a residence along Magnolia Court.

The Lodi Fire Department said the deceased was found in a back room of the home. An elderly woman was pulled from the home and taken to San Joaquin General Hospital for treatment.

The fire occurred in two rooms and extended to the attic. Firefighters put it out within 20 minutes of arriving, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.