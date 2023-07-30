Watch CBS News
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits southeast of San Jose, USGS says

The United States Geological Survey reports a magnitude 3.6 tremor which occurred southeast of San Jose Sunday morning.

The earthquake happened at 6:49 a.m. with its epicenter in the hills 15.5 miles east-southeast of San Jose at a depth of 4 kilometers.

Most people can feel light shaking from such an earthquake, which also does not cause any potential damage to property, according to the USGS.

