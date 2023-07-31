Madonna thanks her children, feels lucky to be alive 1 month after health scare

Pop music icon Madonna thanked her children and all the "angels" who protected her one month after she was hospitalized with a serious bacterial infection.

The singer, who was hospitalized for several days just before the start of her Celebration Tour, said in an Instagram post Sunday that "love from family and friends is the best medicine."

"As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving," she wrote. "But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

Her post included a photo with her son, David Banda, and another with her daughter, Lourdes Leon.

Madonna has six children: Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella. Madonna had Lourdes in 1996 with Carlos Leon. She had Rocco in 2000 with Guy Ritchie. David, Mercy, Estere and Stella were all adopted from the African nation of Malawi.

The singer also thanked her manager, Guy Oseary. She said Oseary gifted her a picture of Keith Haring taken by Andy Warhol. In the picture, Haring, seen from behind, is wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson's face painted on it.

"I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive," she wrote. "And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone."

In late June, Oseary announced that Madonna would need to halt her Celebration Tour, which was scheduled to begin July 15, because of the bacterial infection. The North American leg of the Celebration Tour will be rescheduled, Madonna said. The European leg of the tour will begin in October.

"I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can," Madonna said earlier in July.