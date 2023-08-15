Watch CBS News
Madonna announces rescheduled dates for "Celebration" tour; Sacramento visit now set for February 2024

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Pop culture icon Madonna has announced the rescheduled dates for her "Celebration Tour."

The singer was hospitalized days before the start of the tour earlier this summer.

Her manager said the star had to spend several days in the ICU due to a "serious bacterial infection." The US leg of the tour was then postponed.

Madonna's tour was originally set to swing by Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center in January 2024.

Now, the concert is set to happen on Feb. 24, 2024.

Tickets bought for the original date will be honored for the new date. 

