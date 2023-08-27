Machete-wielding man arrested after attack in Modesto, police say

MODESTO — A Modesto man is in custody accused of attacking someone with a machete overnight, police said Saturday.

Anceto Maldonado, 62, faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge and was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at Broadway and Alamo Avenues.

Officers responded to an assault and the victim who was located at the scene said he was attacked by a man with a large knife resembling a machete, the Modesto Police Department said.

Maldonado was located hiding in the area, still armed with the machete, police said. He was arrested without incident.

The victim has since been hospitalized.