Machete-wielding man arrested after attack in Modesto, police say
MODESTO — A Modesto man is in custody accused of attacking someone with a machete overnight, police said Saturday.
Anceto Maldonado, 62, faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge and was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.
It happened just before 1 a.m. at Broadway and Alamo Avenues.
Officers responded to an assault and the victim who was located at the scene said he was attacked by a man with a large knife resembling a machete, the Modesto Police Department said.
Maldonado was located hiding in the area, still armed with the machete, police said. He was arrested without incident.
The victim has since been hospitalized.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.