Low tide reveals fossilized beach around 100,000 years old in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Some recently uncovered fossils uncovered along Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, could be up to 100,000 years old, experts say.
This fossilized beach, which was revealed during a very low tide, is almost as old as Earth's most recent ice age.
A local expert says remains like these are often underneath the feet of beachgoers and swimmers. But a thin layer of sand usually covers them closer to shore.
Farther out in the water, they create a good habitat for fish.
