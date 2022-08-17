Low air quality leads to the first "Spare the Air" alert of the year

Extreme heat and poor air quality has many changing their mind about going outside

Extreme heat and poor air quality has many changing their mind about going outside

Extreme heat and poor air quality has many changing their mind about going outside

SACRAMENTO -- The high temperatures made some people alter their daily plans to avoid being out in the heat. Meanwhile, Sacramento County's air quality is at unhealthy levels.

The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano Air Districts reported an air quality index of 129 on Tuesday. The threshold for their alerts is 126 prompting the organization to put out its first alert of the year.

"Spare the Air" is a vehicle-driving reduction campaign supported by the districts and focuses on ground-level ozone pollution, which is caused by car and truck emissions.

The combination of excessive heat and the lack of wind can cause ozone pollution to increase.

"Ground-level ozone is created from car emissions basically cooking in the summer sun creating the pollutant we call smog," said Emily Allshouse, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District.

Due to the air quality alert, the District advises people with heart and lung issues to avoid outdoor activities on Tuesday evening.

