Evacuation order lifted for residents of Lovey's Landing RV park in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY - The evacuation order in place for the residents of Lovey's Landing RV and marina in Sutter County has been lifted.

The order was put in place on March 14 due to potential flooding from the Sacramento River and has been lifted, according to a statement from the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.

The order was issued as a precautionary measure after flooding threatened the power source in the area, which caused the power to be turned off. However, the power has since been restored and the water levels in the Sacramento River have decreased.

Despite the decrease in water levels, sudden changes could occur and community members are asked to remain aware and prepared. If the water levels increase and threaten the power source again, the power will be shut off and another evacuation order will be issued, the sheriff's office says.

This isn't the first time Lovey's Landing was forced to evacuate. The area was under an evacuation order at the beginning of January when the area was pummelled with multiple atmospheric rivers that brought a large amount of snow, then rain, and subsequent flooding to the region.