Lot on Northgate Boulevard in Sacramento transformed into Taco Plaza

SACRAMENTO — There's a new plan in Sacramento for a community and culinary hub centered around a tasty treat. Friday marked the first official gathering at the Taco Plaza on Northgate Boulevard.

Northgate is aiming to become the taco mecca of Sacramento.

"We really want to make sure that this is a permanent site," said Cathy Rodriguez-Aguirre, the president of the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. "We have all these food trucks, the music, the culture, gathering it all together."

That was helped along by Karina Talamantes, who is a former food truck operator turned city councilmember.

"It's a tough business, and having the help of groups like the Hispanic Chamber and the neighborhood associations is an incredible help," Talamantes said.

Rodriguez-Aguirre said the goal is to bring interest out of downtown.

"We can send them to Northgate Taco Plaza because there's something going on there any given weekend," she said. "That suddenly extends the core out into the corridors."

That's an area Rodriguez-Aguirre said has always been vibrant but just needed a little push.

"We're saying there's already something. Come discover it. Come out here.," Rodriguez-Aguirre said. "Enjoy these restaurants. Enjoy these small businesses."

The good news is that Taco Plaza is open to all businesses.

"That means more exposure for everybody and that means more customers for everybody and helping our small business owners," Talamantes said.

Talamantes and the city hope to put their money where their mouth is.

"We talk a lot about inclusive economic development and equity and funding small business owners, especially minority business owners, and this is a small step in that," Talamantes said.