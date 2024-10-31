Woman rescued after falling down deep water well in Placer County

Woman rescued after falling down Loomis well

Woman rescued after falling down Loomis well

Woman rescued after falling down Loomis well

LOOMIS – A woman has been rescued after she fell down a well in Placer County Thursday morning.

The incident happened off of Taylor Road in the community of Loomis.

Exactly what led up to the woman falling down the well is unclear. Rescue crews from Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer, Placer Hills, and Rocklin were among the agencies that responded to the scene.

It appears she fell about 30-40 feet down a well hole with water at the bottom, first responders say.

Scene of the rescue effort. Cal Fire NEU

Crews were able to get a harness on the woman.

Just after noon, Cal Fire announced that the woman had been rescued.

First responders say the woman was alert, oriented, and talking when she was rescued.