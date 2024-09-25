Loomis faces future growth as mayor vows to preserve town's character

Loomis mayor vows to preserve town's character as changes loom

Loomis mayor vows to preserve town's character as changes loom

Loomis mayor vows to preserve town's character as changes loom

LOOMIS – Loomis, a small Northern California town relatively untouched by growth, may soon see some changes in one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation.

While neighboring cities like Roseville, Rocklin, and Lincoln have seen rapid growth, Loomis has remained largely unaffected by south Placer County's growth.

Roseville's population has grown by 25% since 2013, with approximately 153,000 residents. In contrast, Loomis has only seen a 6.5% population increase since 2010, with just around 6,800 residents.

According to Loomis Mayor Stephanie Youngblood, growth is inevitable. The real challenge is preserving the town's character, a key focus of Wednesday's State of the Town address.

"We have to move with the changes because of the state mandate, but we're working to maintain the aesthetic of Loomis even with buildings coming in," Youngblood said.

Adding to the challenges of managing growth, the town has received state grant funding for major infrastructure improvements, including updates to the Interstate 80 on and off-ramps that run through Loomis. That project is expected to begin within the next two to three years.

The town is also preparing by adding a Costco, which could provide up to $1 million per year in tax revenue, which Youngblood says will go toward roads and infrastructure.