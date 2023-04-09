Loomis cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY - Investigators are searching for the driver who hit and killed a Loomis cyclist this weekend.

A hit-and-run accident occurred on Bear River Drive west of Swetzer Road at around 7 a.m. on Saturday, claiming the life of a 59-year-old male cyclist from Loomis.

The victim was traveling eastbound on his bicycle when a 2007-2014 charcoal gray GMC Sierra or Yukon struck him from behind and fled the scene.

A nearby worker who found the victim lying in the road called and called 911. The victim was taken to Adventist Health + Rideout for treatment. Unfortunately, he died.

The suspect vehicle is believed to have significant damage on the right side, including the fog light, right mirror, and right front body.

CHP is requesting that anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle or driver contact CHP Chico Dispatch at 530-332-1200 or Officer Quigley M-F 8-5 at the CHP Yuba-Sutter Office at 530-645-6200.

The name of the victim will not be released until the Sutter County Sheriff-Coroner has notified the family.

It was a dangerous week for cyclists. Champion cyclist Ethan Boyes died after being struck by a car earlier this week at a national park in San Francisco