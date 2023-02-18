Longtime Broadway Sacramento CEO Richard Lewis announces retirement

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento's very own music man is announcing he's retiring.

Richard Lewis has led the Music Circus and Broadway Sacramento as president and CEO for decades and brought hundreds of musical theater shows to town. Now, he's ready to step out of the spotlight.

"It's time for the old man to go out to pasture," Lewis told CBS Sacramento.

When it comes to musical theater, Lewis is Sacramento's one singular sensation. He's the man behind the Music Circus. The theater-in-the-round was founded by his father 70 years ago and he's been working there for as long as he can remember.

"I was 5 years old and I used to test the rigging system for Peter Pan," he said.

The Sacramento summertime tradition has paved the way for many young performers, several of whom have gone on to Broadway, according to Lewis.

"It's taken me so many places and made a pretty spectacular life for me," said Music Circus performer James Snyder.

"It was truly one of the most memorable experiences I've had on the stage," said Matt Loehr, another Music Circus performer.

Lewis is also the head of Broadway Sacramento and is responsible for bringing hundreds of touring Broadway shows like Hamilton to town.

"Musical theater helps to feed your soul," Lewis said.

He also played a big role in revitalizing Sacramento's Safe Credit Union theater.

"The building has come out magnificently," he said.

But now Lewis is retiring and the tributes are already starting to pour in.

"I'm reading this and I'm going and it's like reading my obituary but I'm not dead," he said.

Out of the thousands of shows he's produced, one stands out.

"The one I am most attached to is The Music Man, and so we're doing it this summer," he said.

It's a fitting way for Sacramento's very own music man to leave the stage behind

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement on Lewis' retirement, saying, in part:

"Sacramento is lucky to have had such a dedicated arts leader for so many years. Richard spent more than 50 years pouring his heart into Broadway Sacramento and Music Circus and our city is better off because of his efforts."

A celebration all-star concert for Lewis will be held in August. Broadway Sacramento's current artistic director, Scott Klier, will become the new president and CEO later this year.