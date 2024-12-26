Watch CBS News
1 hurt in Sacramento stabbing, suspect detained

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A suspect has been detained by police after a stabbing left one person hurt in Sacramento early Thursday morning.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the neighborhood near Log Pond Lane and 3rd Street just before 3 a.m. to investigate reports of a stabbing.

There, officers found a stabbing victim as well as the suspect just as he was trying to flee.

The suspect was detained by officers. His name has not been released. The stabbing victim is in stable condition, police say.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing is still under investigation, but officers believe both the suspect and victim knew each other. 

