Class turns to wine in Lodi schools. How students find the "why" behind the wine.

San Joaquin Valley students raise a glass as they head back to class — not to drink, but to learn

San Joaquin Valley students raise a glass as they head back to class — not to drink, but to learn

San Joaquin Valley students raise a glass as they head back to class — not to drink, but to learn

LODI -- A winery is not your typical classroom, just as the science behind the making of wine is not your typical lesson plan. But a unique program is making both a reality for high school students across the San Joaquin Valley

The Lodi Unified School District is the first in the region to offer a taste of wine-making classes and internship programs.

It's all thanks to the Growing Futures initiative; a partnership between Lodi Unified, Delta College, the Lodi Winegrape Commission and the nonprofit San Joaquin A+.

"The most important part is giving you success where you want to live," said Don Shalvey, CEO of San Joaquin A+.

Quinton Soria, a sophomore at Valley Robotics Academy, participated in the program's rollout over the summer. That consisted of a part-time internship three days a week, primarily working with the Lodi Winegrape Commission.

"You could see yourself doing something like this?" CBS13 reporter Ashley Sharp asked Soria at Acquiesce Winery.

"Before the internship, no, I hadn't really thought about that," he said. "But yes, I definitely could."

Soria got valuable experience learning all about the business behind the vine during his internship.

"My dream would be to own a restaurant here in Lodi that could partner with different wineries and communities in the area," said Soria.

Grapes or not, it's exposing kids to Lodi's leading industry. All with the hope that they will keep their talents in the San Joaquin Valley once they finish their education.

"Many times students aren't aware of the opportunities that are available in their own backyard," said Dr. Rafael Ceja, director of education for Lodi Unified. "What we really wanted to do with the program was explore career opportunities in our local community."

Ceja says that is why the school district piloted the program.

"We think hands-on experiences are key to getting our kids excited about learning," said Ceja.

It doesn't get more hands-on than learning how to produce wine from start to finish, as winemaker for Acquiesce Winery Christina Lopez showed CBS13.

"There's all industries in the wine industry. It's not just making wine," said Lopez.

Acquiese Winery is one of the local orchards now teaching students to grow, ferment and sell.

"In high school, I didn't even know it was a career option," said Lopez. "If I'd been exposed to this at 15, 16, 17, maybe I would have gotten my start sooner."

That's the vision of the local education nonprofit San Joaquin A+, which created the program alongside its local partners.

"You need this kind of experience early," said Shalvey.

It's the reason Shalvey found the "why" behind the wine, helping students now do the same.

"There is twice as much wine activity in Lodi than in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino combined," said Shalvey. "These are opportunities for youth to be able to do what they love in this area — whether that love is hospitality, science of wine design or any other piece that the whole industry needs."

The year-round program will provide internship opportunities in the summer and an actual class during the school year where students earn both high school credit and dual enrollment credit through Delta College. It's a jump-start for kids like Soria who are eager to succeed.

"I don't think there's a lot of students right now thinking about that, very far ahead at least," said Soria.

He says the most valuable thing he will take away from the program is the local connections he made through networking.

While the young students will raise a glass eventually, they're pouring into a positive future today.