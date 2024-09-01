Crews battling four-alarm fire at Lodi warehouse

LODI – Fire crews are battling a four-alarm fire at a warehouse in Lodi on Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Pacific Coast Producers off S Stockton Street near Maple Street.

Crews said no injuries have been reported, though some firefighters had to be relieved due to heat exhaustion.

Chiquis Morcon

Video obtained by CBS13 showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the warehouse.

Multiple fire trucks have been dumping water on the fire.

It's unknown what started the fire.

The fire department also responded to a fire along N. Sacramento Street early Sunday morning where a commercial building was fully engulfed. That fire grew to a second alarm and no one was injured.

Check back for updates.