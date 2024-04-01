Lodi Unified sees steady decline in enrollment over several years, superintendent says

This Central Valley school district is seeing a decline in enrollment

LODI - The Lodi Unified School District superintendent revealed they've seen a steady decline in student population since before the pandemic and haven't seen enrollment recover.

The district purchased plots of land to build new schools in the future, but those will have to wait until attendance and population pick up.

"This has not been a one-year problem. This has happened over time," said Neil Young, Lodi Unified Superintendent.

Student enrollment for Lodi is down by around 2,000 students since 2018.

Superintendent Young showed the decrease in student enrollment throughout the years but said the school district is managing.

"We are funded as a school district based on our enrollment and our average daily attendance. As student population decreases, we need to consider that, however, we've been able to manage this decrease well," Young.

According to the California School Dashboard, student enrollment was close to 29,000 in 2018, but fast forward to 2022, that number dropped by more than a thousand. In 2023, total enrollment fell to less than 27,000.

So why does the rate keep dropping?

Young feels that it's multiple reasons.

"The fact that the prices of homes have continued to increase in Lodi, and even the price of renting in this area has increased. I think that has an impact on our younger families," he said.

Younger families are also on the decline around the area with fewer children being born.

The district, however, seems ready to expand if more families come to the area.

One of the two plots of land they own, one on Vine Street on the western edge of Lodi, could be an elementary school if the school board sees a need for it in the future.

Right across the street from it, homes are still being built. As of now, construction will have to wait.

"We have those properties so that we can build when the time is right," he said. "To take some of the pressure off of the west side of Lodi schools."

The district said that even if enrollment declines persist, they are still looking for more teachers for their 48 schools.

"Although I don't know that we will get back to that 30,000 number," Young said. "Our priority is to stabilize."