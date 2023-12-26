Lodi requiring overnight parking permits to deter people sleeping in cars on one street

LODI — In a new approach to the homeless crisis, the Lodi City Council approved a measure that would require overnight parking permits to deter people from sleeping in their cars for long periods on one city street.

It will apply to North Sacramento Street between De Force Avenue and East Turner Road, which is a stretch of roadway that is lined with cars.

"It's diminishing our business. It's irresponsible on behalf of the city to disrespect the business owners," said Lodi resident Mark Chandler.

The homeless access shelter in the area allows those staying there to park within their grounds, but this new measure will be a big help for the Salvation Army.

The group has seen parked cars become a bit of an issue on the street.

"There's definitely a time where the unsheltered leave their vehicle abandoned or live out of there and don't want to access services," said Mark Thielenhaus with the Salvation Army.

Thielenhaus said they want to curb that type of activity to help those looking for help with the Salvation Army, to prioritize aid for everyone, and to give an incentive to come to Sacramento Street.

"Not exactly sure how all the details will work out yet. We said we are for it as long as we can work out some kind of passes," he added. "We do have overnight clients for our emergency shelters that have vehicles, and we do have some with vehicles in our transitional living."

The Salvation Army and the Homeless Access Shelter that are just down the block from there will receive temporary parking permits for those who need the services overnight.

"We would always rather see someone that's living in their car come inside and sleep inside in a warm and safe place with access to all the resources we have to offer," Thielenhaus said.