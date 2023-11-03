Watch CBS News
Lodi police still working to identify suspect in October 30 shooting

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

LODI — The Lodi Police Department said Friday that detectives were still working to identify a suspect in a shooting that left a victim in critical condition earlier in the week.

The shooting happened Monday night along South Main Street. Lodi police said the victim, a 36-year-old man, was located in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds.

That victim remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday.

Lodi police said they were still following up on leads to identify a suspect. Investigators also say they believe the shooting was a targeted attack with no indication of a threat to the public. However, the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Lodi Police Department.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 5:52 PM PDT

