Lodi police seek help identifying hit-and-run victim

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

LODI — The Lodi Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run victim.

The department posted photos to their Facebook page of the hospitalized victim on Saturday, May 14. The victim was struck by a vehicle on April 30 at Kettleman Lane and Central Avenue.

That driver fled the scene. Lodi police said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2018-2023 Toyota Corolla or Camry likely with damage to the front and driver's side in addition to a missing mirror cap on the driver's side.

Anyone who may recognize the man in the photos below, or anyone who has information relevant to the investigation should contact the Lodi Police Department.

lodi hit and run victim 1
lodi hit and run victim 2

First published on May 14, 2023 / 7:45 PM

