2 dead in Lodi crash; car they were in had led officers on chase minutes prior

LODI – Authorities say two people have died after the car they were in crashed after leading officers on a chase in Lodi early Monday morning.

Lodi police say, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the area of Palm Avenue and California Street to investigate a report of suspicious people carrying flashlights. Officers watched two vehicles leave the scene, closely falling each other.

Officers decided to try and pull over one of the vehicles. However, police say this prompted the suspects to speed off in different directions.

A chase was soon broken off by officers. About 30 minutes later, though, police got reports of what sounded like gunshots and glass breaking at Peterson Park.

As it turned out, the noise had come from a car crashing into a fence and tree at the park.

The car was the same one officers had just chased minutes before, police say.

Two people were inside the car. Both had to be extricated. Medics then started life-saving measures, but police say both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still looking for the second vehicle that was seen leaving the area originally.

The names of the people who died have not been released.