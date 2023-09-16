Lodi names Captain Ricardo Garcia as new chief of police

LODI - The City of Lodi announced it has selected a new chief of police.

Captain Ricardo Garcia joined the Lodi Police Department in 2007 and, since then, has held various roles including patrol officer, detective, watch commander, and support services captain. He currently serves as the department's recruitment manager.

Garcia issued a written statement that reads: "Throughout my career, I have worked diligently to connect with all members of our diverse community, understanding the importance of mutual respect and trust. I am incredibly grateful and honored to have been selected as the next Chief of the Lodi Police Department. It's truly a privilege to have the opportunity to lead such a remarkable organization and the exceptional individuals who work here."

Garcia will officially assume his new position on December 31, 2023, following the retirement of current Chief Sierra Brucia. A swearing-in ceremony for Garcia will take place on January 2, 2024.