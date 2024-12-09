Lodi community mourns mother of 2 allegedly shot and killed by husband

LODI — A community is mourning the loss of a beloved mother and businesswoman who was gunned down in her own home in Lodi.

The accused killer is her husband, who is now behind bars.

Heartache and sadness were still being felt four days after Nicole Winans was killed. Friends say she was a bright light and without her, they feel empty.

Nicole Winans' salon chair in Salon Envy, which is the business she ran for years, was covered in roses on Monday, left by her friends and colleagues.

"The last day I worked with her, I never imagined that the next day I was going to come to work and she wasn't going to be here with us," Hilda Loza said.

She worked with Nicole for five years. Together, they shared everything.

"She came to work happy letting us know she got her apartment, that she loved it," said Loza, recollecting on the night before Nicole was killed.

Loza said Nicole even shared the things she wouldn't share with others.

"That she was looking forward to her new beginnings, and then this? She doesn't deserve this," Loza said.

Nicole's husband, Shane Winans, was arrested on suspicion of her murder. CBS13 learned that a little over one month ago, Nicole filed for divorce from Shane.

Friends of Nicole's said he was abusive toward her.

"When someone chooses to leave a domestic violence relationship, that could be one of the most dangerous things in their lives," Beth Hassett said.

Hassett is the executive director of Weave, Sacramento's leading domestic violence resource center. She said Nicole did the all right things and encouraged others in similar situations to find trusted friends and tell them their plan.

"Do some of that safety planning," Hassett said, "but in the end, no one knows what that abusive partner is going to do."

Nicole leaves behind two children, 10 and 12.

"She left a lot of memories with us. I pray for her soul and for her kids," Loza said.

If you're ever in this situation or know someone who is, do not hesitate to reach out to Weave or the National Domestic Violence Hotline to put you in touch with the right resources.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

National Domestic Violence Hotline: Text: "START" to 88788



If you ever fear for your life, call 911.

If you'd like to donate to Nicole Winans' family, you can do so here.

CBS Sacramento cannot guarantee that the money donated to fundraiser accounts will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering donating, you should consult your own advisers and proceed at your own risk.