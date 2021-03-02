Suspect Arrested In Lodi Shooting That Left Man, 29, Dead

LODI (CBS13) — A man has died after being shot in the head in Lodi last week, police say.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Friday along the 400 block of E. Pine Street. Lodi police say officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers started first aid and medics soon rushed the 29-year-old man to the hospital.

On Monday, Lodi police say they were notified that the man had died.

Detectives have since been able to identify 24-year-old Lodi resident Alejandro Duran as the suspect in the shooting. An arrest warrant was then served Monday evening at a residence along the 300 block of E. Elm Street and Duran was arrested.

Duran was booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is being held without bail. He's facing a charge of murder.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear. The name of the man killed has not been released at this point.