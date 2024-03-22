Lodi grape growers rip out vines due to demand decline

LODI - California grows more than $5 billion worth of grapes each year. But now up to 50,000 acres of vineyards are being torn out statewide and the Lodi region is one of the hardest hit areas.

JW Moore Vineyards has been in business for 130 years, growing grapes in Lodi for wineries across the region.

"It's really neat to carry on the family legacy," Garret Schaefer said.

Schaefer said some of his family's vines are more than a century old.

"They're like little kids, you prune them and take care of them, water them feed them," Schaefer said.

But now he's tearing out 30% of his vineyards due to declining demand.

"It's tough, it's a really, really tough decision to pull out grapevines," he said.

Nearly every Lodi grower is facing similar setbacks.

"A lot of the old-timers around here that have been around for generations have never seen it this bad," Schaefer said.

This land used to be filled with 50 acres of grapes now it's just bare dirt and bulldozer tracks.

Rows of discarded vines are now stacked nearly 20 feet tall.

"If you drive around the countryside you'll see vineyards piled up or pushed over, burning, being chipped," Schaefer said.

Growers say they're forced to take these unprecedented measures due to increased marketplace competition.

"Wineries are bringing in wine from overseas and blending it with California wine and calling it American," Stuart Spencer said.

Spencer, who is with the Lodi Winegrape Commission, said there's also more competition from other alcoholic beverages and increased production costs.

"We don't know what's going to happen next. I think the next 12 to 24 months are going to continue to be challenging," Spencer said.

These winemakers and growers are now asking consumers for a little help to keep these family farms in business for future generations.

"It's really important to support your local farmers and drink California wine," Spencer said.

New air quality rules will also limit the burning of removed grapevines and some farmers are concerned that could lead to the spread of more pests and diseases.