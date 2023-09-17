Lodi celebrates its 80th annual Grape Festival as this year's weather has strangely impacted harvest

LODI - Lodi's longest-standing tradition continued Saturday: the 80th annual Lodi Grape Festival. It's a celebration that highlights the sweetness of the Central Valley, organizers say.

But there's more to the story about this year's harvest than just a remarkable anniversary.

The Lodi Wine Festival packs out the fairgrounds once again for another year of fun, live music, and of course, world-class wine tasting.

These ladies made the trip down from Roseville for a birthday, and what better way to celebrate than with a glass of wine?

"The wines have been terrific," said one woman.

"I'm enjoying the sparkling wines," said another woman.

For the past 80 years, this festival has celebrated Lodi's grape harvest, and this year is unique. The wet winter and mild summer have had a strange impact on this year's harvest.

"Normally, we're getting going on harvest on the second or third week of August, but most people didn't really get it started until after Labor Day," said Stuart Spencer, executive director of the Lodi Wine and Grape Commission.

Spencer says the rain this winter put moisture in the soil, allowing the grape vines to grow strong and healthy. But a mild August put a delay on the harvest, shortening the season and putting pressure on growers to get the grapes off the vine, and fast.

Nobody knows that more than Evonne Shinn with 21 Block Winery.

"It's going to be a rush to the finish to get everything off and ripe," said Shinn.

Cooler years are known to produce grapes with high acidity, which could change the flavor profile of the wine it produces.

"And create fresher and more lively wines. Nice acidity. It's going to make delicious wine," said Spencer.

But for some attendees, it's not so much about the wine but what it's paired with.

"We're having some great food and enjoying family and friends and having a great time," said one woman.

The festival continues on Sunday and the doors open at noon.