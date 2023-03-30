Lockdown at Luther Burbank High School has been lifted following a large fight

SACRAMENTO -- A lockdown has been lifted at Luther Burbank High School after a large fight prompted a police response, officials said.

The incident happened on Thursday morning just after 9:30 a.m. when police officers responded to a report by the school.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers reportedly detained multiple people upon arrival and only minor injuries have been reported.

Officers are still on-scene and investigations are under way.