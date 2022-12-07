Localis becomes second Sacramento restaurant to earn Michelin Star

SACRAMENTO — A midtown Sacramento restaurant has won one of the highest distinctions in the culinary scene: a Michelin Star.

Localis, which is located on 21st and S streets, won one star in this year's Michelin Guide. It's just the second Sacramento eatery to earn one — the other was The Kitchen, which retained its star first-earned back in 2019.

A three-star rating is the guide's highest honor.

Localis, which opened in 2015, is a high-end New American restaurant with a seven-course menu that changes monthly.

The restaurant, led by Executive Chef and Owner Chris Barnum-Dann, was among a total of 89 restaurants that were awarded Michelin Stars in California this year.

The Kitchen, which first opened in 1991, was the first-ever Sacramento eatery to be awarded a Michelin Star. In total, 14 Sacramento restaurants have been recognized by the Michelin Guide.