Local runner with nonverbal autism speaks volumes with passion to run 100-mile race

FOLSOM — John Almeda has taken us along several steps of his incredible journey, and it's been amazing to follow.

John has nonverbal autism, but his passion for running is more powerful than words could even express. From a jaunt around a high school track to the Boston Marathon, a 50-mile run, John is now set to run 100 miles.

"He's been training, 5 a.m. training, training late at night with a headlamp because he's going to start in the dark and end in the dark," said his mom, Vanessa.

He and his mom joined us on Good Day Sacramento before the 100-mile run that starts at Beals Point in Folsom on Saturday. Vanessa isn't just a proud mom, she's a partner who's run right alongside him in marathons.

"By mile nine, I'm like 'What am I doing?' and at mile 18, he's looking back like 'Where are you going? Come on this is so fun,' " said Vanessa.

Vanessa said autism doesn't hold John back, it springs him forward driving him to run the next race.

"He just loves to run, and I feel like autism is his superpower. Autism just gives him what he needs. He doesn't see time or distance. He just feels free energy and pure joy," said Vanessa.

Saturday's race starts at 5 a.m. and he's aiming to finish around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

And this won't be his last race. John's ultimate goal is the Western States 100, the world's oldest 100-mile trail race that is said to be one of the ultimate endurance tests in the world.