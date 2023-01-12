Local restaurants to receive funding through Al Fresco grant program
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - Local restaurant owners can now receive funding to expand their dining spaces.
The Al Fresco grant program officially started Wednesday. It aims to help Sacramento restaurant owners add parklets and sidewalk cafes. At least 22 restaurants showed interest in the program, according to city officials, which covers approved construction costs for eligible businesses.
The program will run until the end of June.
