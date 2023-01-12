Watch CBS News
Local Community

Local restaurants to receive funding through Al Fresco grant program

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Local restaurants to receive funding through Al Fresco grant program
Local restaurants to receive funding through Al Fresco grant program 00:23

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - Local restaurant owners can now receive funding to expand their dining spaces.

The Al Fresco grant program officially started Wednesday. It aims to help Sacramento restaurant owners add parklets and sidewalk cafes. At least 22 restaurants showed interest in the program, according to city officials, which covers approved construction costs for eligible businesses.

The program will run until the end of June.  

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 11:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.