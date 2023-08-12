Tahoe City restaurant sends aid to sister restaurant destroyed in Maui fires

Legacy of Aloha: Tahoe City restaurant starts fundraiser for sister location destroyed in Maui fire

Legacy of Aloha: Tahoe City restaurant starts fundraiser for sister location destroyed in Maui fire

TAHOE CITY -- The bonds of "Ohana" travel a long way, and one Tahoe restaurant is an example of that.

Sunnyside restaurant in Tahoe City is on a mission to make sure the community there knows "nobody gets left behind."

Sunnyside's sister restaurant is Kimo's in Lahaina.

The restaurant was among hundreds of other buildings destroyed in the fires.

"It's just been truly heartbreaking and I still just keep waking up thinking it's going to be a nightmare," manager for Sunnyside Derrick Morales said.

That nightmare is now felt by their workers in seven other restaurants in California and Maui. Sunnyside in Tahoe is one of them.

That's why the company started a fundraiser called Legacy of Aloha, with 100% of the proceeds going to help more than 800 employees in Maui impacted by the fires.

"To see everyone displaced it's just been very tragic and devastating. Maui is one big Ahona, whether we're related or not, we're one big family," Morales said.

